Elon Musk Praises Indian-American Lawmaker Running For US President

Vivek Ramaswamy is one of the three Indian-Americans in the US presidential race.

Elon Musk on Friday praised Indian-American US presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy calling his candidature "promising". The owner of X, formerly Twitter, was reacting to an interview the Republican leader gave to former Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson.

"He is a very promising candidate," Mr Musk said while reposting the interview which called the 37-year-old the youngest Republican presidential candidate in the US.

He is a very promising candidate https://t.co/bEQU8L21nd — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 17, 2023

The tech-entrepreneur, who graduated from Harvard and Yale universities, was born to Indian parents who migrated to the US from Kerala.

This comes months after the Republican leader called out the billionaire's closeness with Chinese ministers after the Tesla CEO took a trip to the country. Elon Musk, who also met China's Foreign Minister, had announced that he will expand his business in the country while praising China's "vitality and promise".

I'm breaking an unspoken rule in the GOP, but I call it like I see it: it's deeply concerning that @elonmusk met with China's foreign minister yesterday to oppose decoupling and referred to the U.S. & Communist China as “conjoined twins.” Tesla's VP in China reposted that… pic.twitter.com/UD26pweilX — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) May 31, 2023

Mr Ramaswamy accused China of using prominent US business leaders as puppets to "advance their agenda".

"It's deeply concerning that Elon Musk met with China's foreign minister yesterday to oppose decoupling and referred to the U.S. & Communist China as "conjoined twins." Tesla's VP in China reposted that statement on Weibo in China, but curiously not here in the US," he had said.

In the past, Musk has backed Trump rival Ron DeSantis who used a Twitter Spaces event to announce his candidacy for the presidential race.

Mr Ramaswamy along with Nikki Haley and Hirsh Vardhan Singh are the three Indian-Americans contesting against former US President Donald Trump for the top job in January.

