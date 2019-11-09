Two Elderly Indian Women Complete Dubai Run On Wheelchairs

Two elderly Indian women completed Dubai Run on wheelchairs

Two elderly Indian women completed the Dubai Run here on wheelchairs, a media report said on Saturday.

Kusum Bhargava, an 86-year-old Indian woman, who was probably the oldest participant in the 5-km on Friday, told the Khaleej Times: "It was a great experience. I met so many people.

"So many people came and took photos with me. I completed the 5-km distance and all the credit goes to my daughter-in-law."

Eiswari Amma, 78-year-old Sharjah resident from India, also made history in Dubai for being one of the oldest participants.

Her family pushed her on a wheelchair, all the way from start to completion.

After completing the race, Eiswari Amma told Khaleej Times: "My son would always take us to Dubai and show us the Sheikh Zayed Road lined with beautiful buildings. Today, when we were actually on the road on foot, it was truly amazing."

Dubai on Friday witnessed a spectacular display of community, solidarity and enthusiasm as 70,000 residents and visitors of all ages came together to create history and take part in the inaugural Dubai Run.

Runners were led by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, and the event featured two courses to ensure it is highly inclusive - 5-km and 10-km route.

