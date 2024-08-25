Telangana Man, Colleague Die In Saudi Arabia Desert After Losing GPS Signal

The bodies of Shehzad and his companion were discovered on Thursday.

A 27-year-old man from Telangana died of dehydration and exhaustion in Saudi Arabia's Rub' al Khali desert. Mohammad Shehzad Khan, a resident of Karimnagar, who had been working in Saudi Arabia for three years with a telecommunications company, found himself stranded in the desolate and perilous Empty Quarter part of the desert, one of the most dangerous regions in the world.

The Rub' al Khali, stretching over 650 kilometres, is notorious for its harsh conditions and spans across Saudi Arabia's southern regions and into neighbouring countries.

The incident unfolded when Shehzad, accompanied by a Sudanese national, lost his way after their GPS signal failed. To make matters worse, Shehzad's mobile phone battery died, leaving the pair unable to call for help. As their vehicle ran out of fuel, they were left stranded without food or water in the desert's scorching heat.

The two fought for survival in temperatures that soared to extreme levels, but both of them died due to severe dehydration and exhaustion.

The bodies of Shehzad and his companion were discovered on Thursday, four days later, lying next to their vehicle in the sand dunes.



