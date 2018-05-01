"Sit In The Loo", Emirates Told Indian-Origin Siblings With Nut Allergies Shannen Sahota, 24, and Sundeep Sahota, 33, said they informed Emirates Airlines thrice about their allergies.

Share EMAIL PRINT Indian-orgin siblings said they informed Emirates Airlines thrice about their allergies (File photo) London: Two Indian-origin siblings, with severe nut allergies, were allegedly told by an airline to "sit in the loo" while the cashews were being served on the flight, media reports said.



Shannen Sahota, 24, and Sundeep Sahota, 33, said they informed Emirates Airlines thrice about their allergies. But just after 40 minutes into the flight from England's Birmingham Airport to Dubai, the cabin crew started serving fried nuts, leaving them "panic stricken", Daily Express reported.



The two claimed that they told the Emirates staff on "multiple occasions" about the severity of their condition when booking, checking-in and upon boarding the flight from Birmingham Airport.



However, when they scanned through the flight menu they found that it has chicken biryani with fried cashew nuts, the report said. Just before the meal service began, the Emirates staff, they said, asked them to shift to a toilet with cushions and pillows to avoid discomfort owing to their allergy, the report said.



Furious over the suggestion given by the airline staff, the two spent the next seven hours in the flight sitting at the back of the plane with blankets covering their face.



"We were stunned when a supervisor told us 'one way round it' was for us to spend the flight in the cabin loo," said Shannen, an analyst from Wolverhampton.



"We felt so degraded and embarrassed - it was horrible," she said, adding that "it was meant to be a happy occasion as we were going to celebrate our parents' 60th birthday but the start of our holiday was ruined."



Sundeep, a contracts manager, said Emirate ignored all the information they had given them.



The airline, however, claims the booking records do not reflect any mention of an allergy and it can never guarantee nut-free flights.



"We are sorry to hear about Ms Sahota's complaint. Emirates tries to cater to all passengers specific needs by offering a number of special meals that cover as many medical, dietary and religious requirements as possible. However, Emirates cannot guarantee completely nut-free flights," the airline said in a statement.



"We've looked into Ms Sahota's booking and our records do not reflect any mention of a nut allergy. All passengers who alert us of a nut allergy prior to travel are informed of our policy and it is also outlined on our website here."



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)



