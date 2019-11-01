Resolution Introduced To Honour Sikh Cop Shot Dead In US

Sandeep Dhaliwal improved law enforcement's cultural understanding, the resolution said.

A congressional resolution has been introduced in the US House of Representatives to honour Indian-American police officer Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal, who was shot dead on duty during a traffic stop in Texas in September.

Mourning Sandeep Dhaliwal's tragic death, the resolution described him as a remarkable and selfless hero who represented the very best of American ideals.

The 42-year-old Harris County sheriff's deputy was shot dead on September 27 while conducting a routine mid-day traffic stop in northwest of Houston.

He was the first Sikh in Texas to receive a policy accommodation to practice his religion while serving as a police officer.

"Dhaliwal served admirably while maintaining his Sikh articles of faith, including his turban (dastaar), steel bracelet (kara), and unshorn hair (kesh) without impediment, which have deep spiritual and moral significance," said the resolution introduced by Congresswoman Lizze Fletcher on Thursday.

Sandeep Dhaliwal improved law enforcement's cultural understanding of Sikhs by helping to dispel stereotypes about what Americans look like. He served with distinction as an example of the tireless contributions that religious minorities and marginalised communities make to the US, stated the resolution, which was co-sponsored by 15 other Congressmen.

Sandeep Dhaliwal was widely regarded as a role model for Americans of all faiths wishing to serve their communities in law enforcement and the armed services, it said.

Extending condolences to Sandeep Dhaliwal's family and loved ones, the resolution said the House stands in solidarity with the people of Houston, Harris County and the Sikh community across America, as they celebrate the life, and mourn the loss, of the "remarkable and selfless hero who represented the very best of America's ideals".

