Indian-Origin Professionals To Be Honoured On Queen Elizabeth's Birthday

Academics, business chiefs and professionals from different fields are among over 30 India-origin high achievers to make it to the Queen's annual Birthday Honours list released in London on Saturday.

Professor Harminder Singh Dua, Professor of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences at the University of Nottingham, has been honoured as a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) for services to eye healthcare, health education and ophthalmology.

Also receiving CBEs, one of the higher honour categories, are London-based Bharat Kumar Hansraj Shah for services to business, economic growth and exporting in the independent pharmacy sector as well as for philanthropic work, and Samir Shah, Chief Executive and Creative Director of Juniper Television, for services to television and to heritage.

Queen Elizabeth II, who turned 93 in April, officially marks her birthday on Saturday with a traditional Trooping the Colour ceremony in central London.

The honours list is released to coincide with the celebrations in early June to recognise outstanding achievements across the UK.

"This Honours List continues to demonstrate the breadth of service given by people from all backgrounds from all across the UK," said a statement from the UK Cabinet Office, which prepares the list.

"The Prime Minister [Theresa May] provided a strategic steer to the Main Honours Committee that the honours system should support children and young people to achieve their potential, enhance life opportunities, remove barriers to success and work to tackle discrimination," it said.

Knighthoods this year have been awarded to acclaimed British theatre actor Simon Russell Beale and Andrew Parker and Alex Younger, the heads of MI5 and MI6 secret service respectively.

Oscar-winner British actress Olivia Colman, who won an Academy Award for portraying one of the Queen's ancestors - Queen Anne - in ''The Favourite'', has been made a CBE.

Overall, 1,073 people are on the honours list, with 75 per cent recognised for work in their community and 47 per cent of the total being women.

Among some of the Indian-origin campaigners, volunteers, artists and entrepreneurs to be made Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) include Reena Ranger, Founder and Chair of Women Empowered for services to black and minority ethnic (BAME) women, Harjit Singh Bhania, a wheelchair Basketball coach, for services to wheelchair Basketball.

Amarjit Kaur Cheema, Chief Executive Officer, Perry Hall Multi-Academy Trust, for services to education in the West Midlands; and Arnab Dutt for services to small and medium-sized businesses, diversity and equality.

The founder and director of the London Indian Film Festival (LIFF) Cary Rajinder Sawhney is among some of the creative professionals to be honoured as a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to film.

Others on the MBE list include Amrik Singh Basi, Amateur Boxing Referee, for services to boxing, Ashok Kumar Bhuvanagiri, Founder of the Telugu Association of Scotland, for services to cultural cohesion and charity and Navnit Singh Chana, Chair, National Association of Primary Care, for services to clinical education and primary and community care.

The list is prepared annually by the UK Cabinet Office based on nominations for people who have undertaken outstanding work in their communities, either in a voluntary or paid capacity.

As part of her official birthday celebrations, the Queen will be joined by members of the royal family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to observe the tradition Trooping the Colour parade, originated from traditional preparations for battle and has commemorated the birthday of the British monarch for more than 250 years.