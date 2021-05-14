Indian-Origin MP In Scottish Parliament Recites Sikh Prayer Before Oath

Pam Gosal with the Sikh scripture, the Gutka Sahib, in Scottish Parliament during her oath taking

Pam Gosal, Scotland's first woman MP of Indian-origin, recited a Sikh prayer before taking oath in Parliament on Thursday. Ms Gosal, 49, is also one of the first two women of colour in Scottish Parliament, the other being Kaukab Stewart.

Ms Gosal, of the Scottish Conservatives, then took the oath in English swearing allegiance to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth. She ended her oath or affirmation by taking blessings from the Sikh scripture, the Gutka Sahib.

The affirmation omits any religious reference, and instead states: "I do solemnly, sincerely and truly declare and affirm that I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, her heirs and successors, according to law." She repeated the same.

As the first female Sikh MSP I am humbled to have been able to read the Mool Mantar, a Sikh prayer before taking the oath as a Member of Scottish Parliament.



"As the first female Sikh MSP I am humbled to have been able to read the Mool Mantar, a Sikh prayer before taking the oath as a Member of Scottish Parliament. I am excited to begin my journey as an MSP for @ScotTories make my community proud," Ms Gosal tweeted.

It was the first time a parliamentarian in the United Kingdom has read from the Sikh scriptures inside Parliament.

"It's a privilege to be the first female MSP elected to the Scottish Parliament from an Indian background. Thank you to everyone who's supported me. Can't wait to get to work for the people of the West of Scotland," Ms Gosal said in a tweet on May 9.

The Sikh parliamentarian was born in Glasgow and lived in Scotland most of her life. Ms Gosal entered politics when she contested the 2019 general election for the Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party as a candidate for East Dunbartonshire. She is currently pursuing her doctorate degree.

Ms Gosal is also the director of Conservative Friends of India Scotland (CFIS) - an organisation that seeks to build stronger links between the Conservative Party and the British Indian community in Scotland.

Last week's election saw the Scottish National Party win a landslide victory.