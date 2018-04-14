NRI Brothers Arrested For Duping Villager Of Rs 8 Lakh On Pretext Of Job The brothers had fled to Italy after duping a man of Rs 8 lakh with the promise of getting him a job abroad.

The mother of the two brothers was also arrested in connection with the case Phagwara: Two NRI brothers were arrested at separate airports in Delhi and Chandigarh after their return from Italy, for allegedly duping a resident of their village in Punjab of Rs 8 lakh promising him to land a job abroad, a police official said.



Jaswinder Lal and Lakhwinder Lal, from Begampura village, had a look out circular issued against them in connection with the case.



They had fled to Italy after duping Chanan Lal, Sikander Singh, station house officer of Rawalpindi police station, said.



Jaswinder Lal was arrested at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi and Lakhwinder Lal was arrested at Chandigarh international airport after they returned from Italy, Singh said.



He said their mother was also arrested in connection with the case.



Mr Singh said the accused were charged with cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property on July 27 last year.



