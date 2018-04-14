NRI Brothers Arrested For Duping Villager Of Rs 8 Lakh On Pretext Of Job

Jaswinder Lal and Lakhwinder Lal, from Begampura village, had a look out circular issued against them in connection with the case.
They had fled to Italy after duping Chanan Lal, Sikander Singh, station house officer of Rawalpindi police station, said.
Jaswinder Lal was arrested at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi and Lakhwinder Lal was arrested at Chandigarh international airport after they returned from Italy, Singh said.
Comments
Mr Singh said the accused were charged with cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property on July 27 last year.