Meet Jigar Shah, Indian-American Named In TIME Most Influential List

Jigar Shah was the founder and CEO of SunEdison. (File)
TIME Magazine's 100 Most Influential People list of 2024 includes a diverse array of Indians making waves across different domains. This prestigious annual compilation recognises people globally for their significant impact on society. One name that stood out on the list was Jigar Shah, Director of the US Department of Energy's Loan Programs Office.
Some facts about Jigar Shah
- Jigar Shah is the Director of the Loan Programs Office at the US Department of Energy. He has over 25 years of expertise in clean energy and is also an expert in project finance, clean technology, and entrepreneurship.
- Mr Shah studied at Sterling High School and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree and Mechanical Engineering from the University of Illinois in 1996. He later went to the University of Maryland - Robert H. Smith School of Business, where he earned his MBA in Finance, Strategy, and Entrepreneurship in 2001.
- He made significant strides in the clean energy sector before his time at the Department of Energy. He served as the President of Generate Capital, which he also co-founded. He also authored the book Creating Climate Wealth: Unlocking the Impact Economy.
- Mr Shah was also the founder and CEO of SunEdison in 2003 in Maryland. The company introduced the "solar as a service" model, transforming the solar industry. Following his success with SunEdison, Mr Shah ventured into other successful projects, such as Generate Capital.
- He currently oversees more than "$200 billion in government loans" aimed at driving energy innovation to the market, leading one of the largest economic development programs globally.