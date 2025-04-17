Trump, Yunus Rank High, No Indian In TIME's Most Influential Leaders List

From US president Donald Trump to Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential People of 2025 list included some of the most prominent names from around the world. However, no Indian featured on the Time Magazine's list this year, a surprising miss considering past appearances.

In 2024, Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt and Olympian wrestler Sakshi Malik were among the few Indians that featured on the list.

The magazine's annual list is divided into several categories like 'Leaders', 'Icons' and 'Titans', among others.

The 'Leaders' list however does include Reshma Kewalramani this year, the Indian-Origin CEO of Vertex Pharmaceuticals. She immigrated from India at age 11 and went on to become the first woman CEO of a large, public US biotechnology company.

Time's profile of Reshma Kewalramani , written by author Jason Kelly, said, "Reshma sat on my board at Ginkgo Bioworks, and her insights proved invaluable: she knows how to effectively push the limits of science while navigating the drug-approval process. She told us that when you are doing something innovative, if it sounds crazy or impossible, that's OK—it's only because no one has done it before."

"Under her leadership, Vertex secured the first-ever FDA approval for a CRISPR-based therapy, which treats sickle cell disease by correcting patients' own DNA mutations. Our bodies speak the language of DNA. Our best drugs in the future will use DNA to talk directly back to our bodies, leading to many more cures. Reshma is the kind of leader who can deliver that extraordinary future—it only seems crazy because no one's done it before," Jason Kelly further wrote.

Other prominent personalities in the 'Leaders' list this year included UK PM Keir Starmer, Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus and US president JD Vance among others.