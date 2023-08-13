Another Temple Vandalised In Canada, Pro-Khalistan Posters Put Up

Canada Temple: This is the fourth incident of temple vandalisation this year. (Representational)

A temple in Canada was vandalised allegedly by Khalistani supporters on Saturday night, triggering outrage among the Indian community.

Officials said "pro-Khalistan" posters were put up on the walls and the gate of the Lakshmi Narayan Mandir, in Surrey - one of the oldest temples in British Columbia.

The posters called for Canada to investigate India's "role" in the death of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on June 18.

A video captured by a security camera shows two masked man pasting the posters on the walls and the gate of the temple.

Designated terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who headed Khalistan Tiger Force and the Canadian arm of Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), was shot dead by unknown attackers in June this year.

This is the fourth incident of temple vandalisation in the country this year. In April this year, Swaminarayan temple was vandalised in Ontario.In February, the Ram Mandir in Canada's Mississauga was attacked, and in January a temple in Brampton was defaced with anti-India graffiti.

India has expressed concern over escalating activities by Khalistan supporters in Canada. The Centre has clamped down on organisations and individuals trying to stoke separatist sentiment in different countries.

Last month, posters labelling several senior Indian diplomats as "killers" had surfaced in Canada. Following which, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had called upon partner countries, including Canada, the UK and the US, to resist providing platforms to "extremist Khalistani ideology," arguing that it's detrimental to international relations.

India has been asking Canada against giving space to pro-Khalistani separatists and extremist elements, Mr Jaishankar had said.

Rejecting the notion that his government is soft on Khalistan supporters, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had said that Canada has always taken threats of violence "extremely seriously."

"We have always taken serious action against terrorism, and we always will," Mr Trudeau said.