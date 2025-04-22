Indian-Origin MP's Message To Hindus, Sikhs In Canada After Temple Vendalism

A temple was defaced by vandals in Canada's Surrey with pro-Khalistan graffiti, marking another incident targeting religious institutions in the North American nation. The incident took place on April 19 at the Shree Lakshmi Narayana Mandir in Surrey, after a Gurdwara in Vancouver, British Columbia, was desecrated with similar slogans.

Indian-origin Canadian Member of Parliament Chandra Arya took to social media to condemned the incident, calling it "yet another chilling reminder of the growing influence of Khalistani extremism."

"The attacks on Hindu temples that began several years ago continue unabated today, this latest graffiti on the Hindu temple is yet another chilling reminder of the growing influence of Khalistani extremism. Well-organized, well-funded, and backed by significant political clout, Khalistani elements are brazenly asserting their dominance and successfully silencing Hindu voices across Canada," Arya wrote on social media platform X.

He noted that Khalistani extremists have also targeted Khalsa Diwan Society (Ross Street Gurdwara) in Vancouver with pro-Khalistan graffiti. In a statement issued after the desecration, KDS said, "This act is part of an ongoing campaign by extremist forces that seek to instill fear and division within the Canadian Sikh community."

Arya called for unity among the Hindu and Sikh communities in Canada to "rise with urgency and demand immediate, decisive action from authorities at all levels of government."

"Silence is no longer an option," he said.

Incidents of religious vandalism have been on the rise in Canada. In 2023, PM Modi had condemned the defacement of a temple in Brampton and asked the Canadian government to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law.

Hindu Temple Vandalised

"It is with deep sorrow that we inform the community of a disturbing incident that took place in the early hours of April 19, 2025, at approximately 3:00 AM. Two unidentified individuals vandalised the Shree Lakshmi Narayana Mandir in Surrey by defacing the entrance sign and the temple pillars with the word 'Khalistan', the temple authorities said in a statement.

Images shared online by the Canadian Hindu Chamber of Commerce showed the temple walls sprayed with pro-Khalistan slogans. The security camera was also stolen by vandals during this act.

"We strongly condemn this hateful act of vandalism and theft, which is not only a crime but a direct attack on a sacred space that serves as a spiritual and cultural centre for many families, including elderly members and children," it said.

"An FIR has been officially registered with the Surrey Police, and we are cooperating fully with the authorities in their investigation," the statement added.

"We urge members of the public and leaders at all levels of government to join us in condemning this hate crime. Attacks on places of worship have no place in a respectful and diverse society of Canada," it said.