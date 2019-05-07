Kerala Man Run Over By Jet Being Towed Away At Kuwait Airport, Dies

the man was standing close to the aircraft and inspecting the towing process. (Representational)

A Kerala resident working as a technical staff of Kuwait Airways was killed after he was caught under the wheels of an empty Boeing 777 while it was being towed at an airport on Monday.

Anand Ramachandran, 36, was standing close to the aircraft and inspecting the towing process when the mishap occurred, Biju Nair, his relative, said.

His mortal remains would be brought here by Wednesday morning, he added.

"All formalities are over and his mortal remains will reach Thiruvananthapuram by 4am tomorrow", he said.

Kuwait Airways said on Twitter that the accident occurred on Monday at 3:10pm (local time) when the technical staff was engaged in towing the aircraft from the airport yard to Terminal 4.

There were no passengers and crew in the aircraft.

Necessary investigations are being carried out by official authorities, it said expressing regret at the accident.

Mr Anand has been working with Kuwait Airways since 2008-09 and leaves behind his father, brother, wife and a four-year-old daughter, family sources said.

The funeral is expected to be held tomorrow at their ancestral house.

