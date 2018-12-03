"Decision With Family": Indian-American Kamala Harris On White House Bid

Kamala Harris ranked fifth in a November poll of Democratic voters' preferred nominee to take on President Donald Trump's re-election bid, Politico news reported on Sunday.

Indians Abroad | | Updated: December 03, 2018 11:01 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
'Decision With Family': Indian-American Kamala Harris On White House Bid

Kamala Harris has sent $25,000 to the Democratic parties in four early nominating states (File Photo)


San Francisco: 

Democrat Kamala Harris, the first Indian-American to serve in the US Senate, said she will make a decision about a potential 2020 presidential bid during the upcoming holiday season.

"It will ultimately be a family decision," Ms Harris, who represents the state of California, told MSNBC during an event in San Francisco.

"And over the holiday, I will make that decision with my family."

Ms Harris, 54, was elected to the Senate in 2016.

She ranked fifth in a November poll of Democratic voters' preferred nominee to take on President Donald Trump's re-election bid, Politico news reported on Sunday.

Ms Harris has sent $25,000 to the Democratic parties in four early nominating states: Iowa, South Carolina, Nevada and New Hampshire.

In October, she visited Iowa, South Carolina and Wisconsin to campaign for Democratic candidates ahead of the midterm elections.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Kamala HarrisUS PresidentIndian Origin Senator

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Rajasthan ElectionTelangana ElectionLive TVTamil NewsHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusSonali BendreMate 20 ProRolls RoyceUpcoming Movies

................................ Advertisement ................................