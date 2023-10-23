Elderly Sikh Assaulted By New York Man After Their Cars Collide, Dies

Jasmer Singh was taken to a local hospital in critical condition where he died

A Sikh man died in New York after being assaulted by a man after his car collided with his vehicle last week, the police said.

Jasmer Singh, 66, died of head injuries after the occupant of the other car attacked him following the crash.

A report in the New Your Daily News said the vehicles of Mr Singh and Gilbert Augustin collided on Thursday and both cars sustained dents and scratches. As Mr Singh tried to call 911, a man allegedly said "No police, no police" and took Mr Singh's phone.

The two men argued and Mr Singh walked back to his car after taking his phone from Augustin, who then punched him three times in the head and face.

"Jasmer Singh fell to the ground and hit his head," the report said.

Police said Jasmer Singh was taken to a local hospital in critical condition where he died of brain injury.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has condemned the incident and vowed to protect the community. "Jasmer Singh loved his city and deserved so much more than his tragic death. On behalf of all New Yorkers, I want our Sikh community to know you have more than our condolences. You have our sacred vow that we reject the hatred that took this innocent life and we will protect you," Eric Adams said in a post on X.

"Our team will be meeting with Sikh leaders this week to discuss the needs of this critical community in this challenging moment," he said.

The 30-year-old man who attacked Mr Singh has been arrested and charged with manslaughter and assault.

Mr Singh's death is the second such incident in about a week when a Sikh has been assaulted in New York.

Last week, a man assaulted a Sikh teen on a bus and tried to remove his turban. "We don't wear that in this country," the man told the teen.

The man has been charged with assault in the third degree as a hate crime and aggravated harassment in the second degree, police said.