'Stay Calm, Follow Safety Protocols': India To Its Nationals In Israel

As Iran launched drones and missiles at Israel - marking a new and more volatile phase of the Middle East conflict - India today urged its nationals in Israel to "stay calm" and follow the safety protocols issued by the local authorities.

The Indian embassy in Israel also issued helplines numbers and urged all Indian national to register with the embassy.

The Foreign Ministry earlier today said that India is seriously concerned at the escalation of hostilities between Israel and Iran that threatens the peace and security in the West Asia region.

"We call for immediate de-escalation, exercise of restraint, stepping back from violence and return to the path of diplomacy. We are closely monitoring the evolving situation. Our Embassies in the region are in close touch with Indian community. It is vital that security and stability are maintained in the region," the ministry has said in its statement.

Most of the more than 200 ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and attack drones fired by Iran were intercepted with the help of Israel's allies before landing, the Israeli military said.

President Joe Biden said that US forces helped take down "nearly all" the drones and missiles fired by Iran at Israel, adding that he had reaffirmed his "ironclad" support to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Biden said he would convene his fellow leaders of the G7 group of wealthy nations to coordinate a "united diplomatic response" to Iran's "brazen" attack.