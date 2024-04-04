Infant Dies, 3 Of Indian-Origin Family Injured In US Car Crash

The parents, Susheel and Anusha, are originally from Telangana and work as software developers in US

A baby died in a horrific car accident in the US, while his 11-year-old elder brother and parents suffered serious injuries. The parents, Kommareddy Susheel and Bommidi Anusha, are originally from Telangana and work as software developers in the US.

After the unfortunate accident that happened in Florida, the baby was taken to a hospital in Tallahassee, however, he died on April 2.

The accident happened when the family was returning from a hospital where the elder son, Advaith, was receiving Cranial Facial Therapy. While trying to overtake another vehicle, their car veered off the highway and hit two trees.

The couple and their elder son suffered serious injuries in the accident and are receiving treatment in a hospital in Dothan, Alabama. The father, Susheel, and Advaith are in the ICU and the mother, Anusha, suffered several fractures to her left leg and face.