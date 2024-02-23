Shocking Video: Car Wedged Between 2 Vehicles In parking Lot Crash In US

The Audi car was struck between two other vehicles.

The police in Massachusetts responded to an unusual crash in which a car was found wedged between two cars. The incident took place at a parking lot outside a grocery store on Monday, the police said. The BBC said that the driver mistakenly stepped on the accelerator instead of the brake, leading the car - an Audi - to end up in that unusual situation. The driver was also trapped in the vehicle, but was pulled out soon. He sustained minor injuries from the crash, the outlet further said.

The Wellesley Police Department posted a video of the crash on its Facebook page. It shows fire and ambulance crews at the scene.

The video shows one of the vehicles that was surrounding the Audi had a smashed-in windshield and hood.

It is unclear what led to the crash.

On the same day, a horrific crash between an ambulance and an SUV shook Foxborough in Massachusetts. Five people, including a child, was injured in the crash.

The Norfolk District Attorney's Office said that the ambulance was transporting a 70-year-old patient when it collided head-on with the car, a Honda Pilot, as per a CBS News report.

A girl in the car was seriously injured and rushed to local hospital in a rescue helicopter. Authorities said she was in the back seat at the time of the crash.

Other injured people are her 40-year-old mother and three people in the ambulance - the patient and two technicians.

It is not known what caused the crash.

"The matter remains under investigation by multiple agencies with no charges in place," the district attorney's office said in a statement.