3 Indian-Origin Students Killed, 2 Injured In Car Crash In US

Three Indian-origin students were killed while two others were injured in a car accident in the US state of Georgia last week.

The five students, all 18 years old, studied at Alpharetta High School and the University of Georgia.

Police believe speed may have been a factor in the deadly crash that took place in Georgia's Alpharetta on May 14.

They said the speeding vehicle overturned and ended upside down in a tree line after the driver lost control of the vehicle.

While Aryanb Joshi and Sriya Avasarala died on the spot, Anvi Sharma died during treatment at a hospital.

"The injured students - Rithwak Somepalli and Mohammed Liyakath - are being treated at the North Fulton Hospital in Alpharetta.

Sriya Avasarala was a member of the UGA Shikaari dance team, and Anvi Sharma sang with UGA Kalakaar, an a capella group.

"You were such an amazing dancer, friend and just person to be around," the Shikaari group posted remembering Sriya Avasarala.

The Kalakaar group said Anvi Sharma's death was shocking and devastating.

Aryanb Joshi was set to graduate from high school next week. "He was one of our biggest supporters and his support was one of the most crucial factor in all our wins," The Alpharetta High cricket team said in an Instagram post.