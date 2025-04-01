US Woman Survives Car Accident, Dies After Falling In Hidden "Deep Well"

A US woman, initially reported missing after a car crash, was found dead in a "deep well" in what the police described as a "tragic accident."

Shirley Obert, a Chick-fil-A employee, was involved in the crash on Saturday morning in Monroe County, just outside of Atlanta, the County Sheriff's Office said.

On Saturday, March 29, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office in Georgia posted on Facebook to alert locals living near Oxford Road and Abercrombie Road about the possibility of Ms Obert's presence.

Authorities said Ms Obert survived the car accident but died shortly after she fell into a hidden "deep well" while attempting to get help, The New York Post reported.

Ms Obert was discovered dead "at the bottom of a deep well that was surrounded by very thick brush, near where her car was found," they said. "It is not the outcome that we were hoping for."

Anna Watkins, the public information officer for the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, told The Macon Telegraph that Ms Obert was driving to her workplace when "the one-vehicle accident involving a Mazda Miata occurred around 7 a.m."

Ms Obert was reportedly the sole person in the car when the incident occurred.

She reportedly called her husband after driving her car into a nearby woodland, and he "went to where she said she was, and could not find her."

Ms Watkins claimed it was not known why Ms Obert made "her car run off the road."

"She could have tried to avoid an animal, looked down for a minute, we just do not know," Ms Watkins added.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Georgia State Patrol Aviation, Monroe County Fire Department, Macon-Bibb County Fire Department, and Forsyth Police Department joined the multi-agency hunt for Ms Obert by Saturday afternoon.

The search went on into Saturday night and then again on Sunday, March 30, until her body was discovered at 11:30 am that day.

The sheriff's office added, "Mrs Obert appeared to have been trying to go for help when this incident occurred. This appears to be a tragic accident."