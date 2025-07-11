2 UK Women, One In Her 80s, Other In 90s, Killed After Car Crashes Care Home

The BMW crashed into the property as it was being pursued by police. (Representational)
Two pensioners have died after a car being chased by traffic officers crashed into their care home in northern England, police said on Friday.
The women, one in her 80s, the other in her 90s, died on Thursday, a day after the incident, police in northeastern Northumbria said in a statement.
The BMW crashed into the property as it was being pursued by police at around 9:40 pm (2140 GMT) on Wednesday, around 20 minutes after it was reported stolen.
Two men, both aged 21, have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, police added.
