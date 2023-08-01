'She Can't Swim': Son Of Indian Who Went Missing From Singapore Cruise

The woman, Reetha Sahani, was travelling with her husband. (Representational)

An Indian man has sought help from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and the Ministry of External Affairs to help find his mother, who is missing after she reportedly jumped from the Royal Caribbean Cruise yesterday when it sailed through the Singapore Strait.

Apoorv Sahani, a Melbourne-based Indian businessman, in a Twitter post, claimed that the cruise company is "washing their hands off", and has asked the Indian government for help.

1/2 My mother was travelling in Royal Carrribean cruise (spectrum of the seas) from Singapore. She has gone missing from the ship since this morning. Cruise staff are saying she jumped, but they have not shown us any footage and are washing their hands off @DrSJaishankar — Apoorv Sahani (@SahaniApps) July 31, 2023

Mr Sahani said the cruise staff informed his mother jumped off the ship and claimed that the crew have not shown any surveillance footage and did not even carry out any rescue operation to locate his mother and even off-boarded his father.

The PMO, Minister of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy of Singapore are yet to respond to the incident that occurred yesterday.

The woman, Reetha Sahani, was on board the 'Spectrum of the Seas' cruise ship with her husband, Jakesh Sahani, and reportedly jumped from the vessel when it was en route to Singapore, as per a Strait Times report.

Speaking to Strait Times, Mr Sahani said, "We've asked to see the CCTV (closed-circuit television) footage, but so far, we've not received anything yet for us to confirm that it was her. All we know is that the ship's crew thinks she jumped,"

"Eventually, my father was told to get down from the ship because there was another cruise that was going to take place, but we think she may still be on the ship, stuck somewhere," Mr Sahani told the Strait Times.

Mr Sahani said his mother cannot swim, and his father was interviewed by the cops lasted for hours.

Meanwhile, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said the "passenger had fallen in the Singapore Strait", and the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) is coordinating the search and has issued a navigational safety broadcast to vessels in the Singapore Strait and vessels in the port to look out for the missing person and inform the MRCC in case of any sightings.