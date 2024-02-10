Indian Man Arrested With Cocaine Worth Over ₹50 Crore At US-Canada Border

Officers found the cocaine at Ambassador Bridge in Detroit. (Representational Image)

A Canadian truck driver of Indian origin, Gagandeep Singh, faces drug trafficking charges after attempting to smuggle nearly 8.7 million Canadian dollars (Rs 53,54,40,074) worth of cocaine across the US-Canada border on February 5th.

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Windsor-Detroit crossing intercepted Singh after a trained canine alerted them to suspicious substances. A search of his truck's trailer revealed 13 boxes sealed with duct tape, containing a white powdery substance that tested positive for cocaine.

Singh has been charged with "intent to distribute controlled substances" and awaits further legal proceedings. This information was revealed through court documents obtained by CTV News.

The seizure is “consistent with large-scale drug distribution activities”, according to the authorities.

US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers singled out a driver, later identified as an Indian citizen residing in Canada, for further inspection. The criminal complaint alleges that the driver disregarded instructions to pull over and attempted to proceed towards the toll booths. CBP officers intercepted the vehicle shortly before it reached the tolls.

A CBP K-9 was “alerted to the odour of controlled substances” after authorities found 13 cardboard boxes sealed with duct tape in the transport trailer, a special agent for Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) said, according to the news report.

A Special Agent wrote in the complaint that a “white powdery” substance, weighing 290 kilogrammes, tested positive for cocaine. The officer estimated the value of the seized suspected cocaine to be approximately Canadian dollars 8,700,000. The officer also told the court that scissors and duct tape, which matched that on the boxes, was found in the vehicle.

The seal listed on the Advanced Commercial Information (ACI) for Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) was “concealed under the cover of the fuse box” in the dashboard of the cab.

The officers learned the truck driver's manifest indicated he was transporting “agriculture equipment” but the seal on the trailer was for a Canadian health and beauty care company, according to CTV News.

The accused made his first court appearance in Detroit on February 7. So far, none of the allegations have been proven in court.



(With inputs from PTI)