"Nice Shirt": US Border Patrol Mocks Arrested Migrant Wearing American Flag T-Shirt

An illegal immigrant was arrested by the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) on Friday in New York. But it wasn't just the arrest that caught attention. The T-shirt he was wearing stole the spotlight.

The federal agency on X (formerly Twitter) said that they have arrested an illegal immigrant at the Peace Bridge in New York. CBP also mocked him for wearing a T-shirt featuring the American flag.

"Nice shirt! But it doesn't erase the fact that you entered the country illegally, the agency wrote.

CBP officers encountered this individual at the Peace Bridge in NY, he has multiple DUIs and a misdemeanor assault charge. Criminal illegal aliens have no place in the U.S. pic.twitter.com/Ldq8ElPG4W — CBP (@CBP) July 18, 2025

CBP further mentioned that the unidentified man also has a prior criminal history, including multiple DUI offences and a misdemeanour assault charge. The post concluded, "Criminal illegal aliens have no place in the US."

The arrest comes weeks after US President Donald Trump said that more people should be deported, especially from areas like Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York.

In a Truth Social post, he wrote, "I have directed my entire Administration to put every resource possible behind this effort."

The government has implemented a two-track plan, one focused on arrests and deportations, particularly of individuals with criminal records, and the other encouraging self-deportation through voluntary registration programs.

The government has also introduced the CBP Home app, which allows migrants to notify authorities of their intention to depart the country. This means they can leave the country without facing arrest or detention. In addition to this, the government assists eligible migrants in booking flights and offers a $1,000 exit bonus.

Last week, the federal agency arrested 361 illegal immigrants during raids at two marijuana farms in Southern California, according to the New York Post.