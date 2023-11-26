Indian Teen Studying In US Dies Of Malaria During College Tour To Brazil

He was a resident of Shivpuri district in Madhya Pradesh (Representational)

A 23-year-old Indian student, studying in the US, has died of malaria in Brazil, his father said on Sunday.

"My son Navjot died at a hospital in Sao Paulo on November 24. His body is yet to be flown to India from the hospital. We are anxiously waiting for his mortal remains," Sher Singh, the father of the deceased student who hails from Shivpuri district in Madhya Pradesh, told PTI.

Shivpuri collector Ravindra Kumar Choudhary said he had spoken with the Sao Paulo consul and trying to ensure that the body of the student is brought to Shivpuri as soon as possible.

"I spoke with the Sao Paulo consul. I will hold talks again. I am trying to ensure that the body (of Navjot Singh) is brought to Shivpuri as soon as possible," Choudhary told PTI.

Navjot was pursuing a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) course at the University of California. He was visiting Brazil on a study tour, said Sher Singh.

The senior Singh said Navjot reached Brazil on November 16-17. He complained of fever and mild shivering on November 19.

"Navjot was provided medical help and the next day he was admitted to a hospital in Sao Paulo. I last spoke with my son on a video call on November 21 and 22.

"On November 23, I was told that he was serious. Around 4.30 am the next day, I was informed that my son was no more," Sher Singh said, adding that Navjot was his only son. He said the family members are waiting for Navjot's body. "I received the copy of his postmortem report today. It said that he died of malaria," he added. "We have 100 bigha land at Bangrod village in Kolaras tehsil of Shivpuri. Navjot had everything here," said Sher Singh.

Meanwhile, the district collector added that the paperwork to bring back the remains of the student is being completed.

"Saturday and Sunday being holidays abroad have affected the work of bringing the mortal remains home," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)