Indian-Origin Woman Found Dead In UK Home Was Killed By Cheating Husband

Jessica Patel, 34, was found with "serious injuries" and was pronounced dead in her home.

The husband of an Indian-origin woman who was found dead in her home in United Kingdom earlier this year has been found guilty of her murder.

His murder trial had opened last month and yesterday, a jury found him guilty of strangling his wife to death with a supermarket plastic bag so he could start a new life with his boyfriend whom he met on the gay dating app Grindr.

Thirty-four-year-old Indian-origin pharmacist Jessica Patel was found with "serious injuries" and was pronounced dead in her home in Middlesborough, northern England, in May this year. Her husband Mitesh Patel, 37, had denied killing her.

Justice James Goss of the Teesside Crown Court told the jury a life sentence was mandatory and he would determine Patel's minimum term behind bars during a sentencing hearing today.

The court was told how the accused had planned to claim her two million pounds life insurance payout and move to Australia with lover Dr Amit Patel, described as his "soulmate".

The jury heard the cheating husband met other men on Grindr and had made internet searches dating back years, including "I need to kill my wife", "insulin overdose", "plot to kill my wife, do I need a co-conspirator?", "hiring hitman UK" and "how much methadone will kill you?".

In July 2015, he told his Sydney-based lover Dr Amit: "Her days are marked."

Mitesh Patel had insisted he was innocent and claimed he had returned home to find the couple's house burgled and his wife's wrists bound with duct tape.

But prosecutors presented evidence to the jury to show it was Patel himself who had tied her up after injecting her with insulin and strangling and suffocating her with a Tesco supermarket bag.

Jessica Patel's family made a statement at the end of the trial, saying they were "devastated" by her death.

"She had simple dreams, all she ever wanted was to fall in love, have a family of her own and live happily ever after. The man we welcomed into our family, who promised to look after and protect her, betrayed her in every sense of the word, cheating her of her dreams, robbing her of her life and robbing us of her," the statement said.

The court heard that Mitesh Patel regularly chatted with men on Grindr under the pseudonym "Prince", using the gay dating app daily in front of employees at the pharmacy he ran with his wife.

The jury was told that his gay double life became the pharmacy's "worst kept secret".

At the start of the trial, Justice Goss had said that it was agreed that the accused had been unfaithful to his wife with men, having used the dating app Grindr. He had therefore ruled out any jury member who had used the same dating app or visited the Patels' pharmacy in Linthorpe since 2011 to be included for the trial to ensure impartiality.

The jury of six men and six women yesterday took three hours of deliberation to give their guilty verdict.

Jessica Patel ran the local chemist's shop on Roman Road in Middlesborough with her husband, whom she met while studying at university in Manchester.

The couple's home is close to their pharmacy, which they ran for around three years. Both the home and work premises were the focus of intense police searches in the days after the murder on May 14.