Indian-Origin Singaporean Jailed For 12-Weeks For Abusing Officials: Report

The man pleaded guilty to six charges for offences, including harassment (Representational)

An Indian-origin Singaporean man on Monday was sentenced to 12 weeks of imprisonment and a fine of SGD 2,000 imposed on him for verbally abusing public servants, a similar crime for which he was jailed last year also.

On three separate occasions between September and November last year, 54-year-old Chandrasegaran Raman yelled vulgarities at an auxiliary police officer, a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) sergeant and an SBS Transit station master. He also hurled a racial slur at the sergeant, The Straits Times reported.

Raman pleaded guilty to six charges for offences, including three counts of harassment -- offences he committed after serving three weeks' jail last April for verbally abusing a public servant, it said.