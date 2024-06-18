Punjab Woman Shot Dead In New Jersey By Indian-Origin Man, Another Critical

A thorough investigation to find out the motive is underway, the police said.

An Indian-origin woman was killed, and another was critically injured in a shooting in New Jersey's Middlesex County in the US. The police identified the suspect as 19-year-old Gaurav Gill, also of Indian origin, who has been taken into custody.

According to a Times of India report, the woman who died was from Punjab. Responding to a report of gunfire, police arrived at the scene to find two women with severe gunshot wounds on Wednesday (June 14). Both victims were airlifted to a hospital in critical condition. Jasvir Kaur, 29, died of her injuries while her 20-year-old cousin remains in critical condition.

The suspect, Gaurav Gill, was arrested later the same day. After hours on the run, he was cornered by law enforcement in a backyard about half a mile from the shooting site. Gill, a resident of Kent, faces multiple charges, including first-degree murder, attempted murder, and several weapon-related offences.

The house where the women lived together is owned by Gurmukh Singh, who remembered Kaur as a hard-working and kind individual. The motive behind the shooting remains unclear, and it is not known if Gill had any prior relationship with the victims.

"Deeply saddened to learn of the tragic demise of Ms. Jasvir Kaur and injuries to Ms. Gagandeep Kaur in a shooting on Roosevelt Av, Cartaret, New Jersey. We offer our sincere condolences to the family of the deceased. @indiainnewyork is in touch with RWJ Barnabas Health & Carteret PD to follow up on case," the Indian consulate in New York wrote on X.

A thorough investigation to find out the motive is underway, the police said.