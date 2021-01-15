Indian-Origin Man Kills Daughter, Mother-In-Law In Double Murder-Suicide

The man killed his daughter and his mother-in-law before turning gun on himself, police said.

An Indian-origin man in the US shot and killed his 14-year-old daughter and his mother-in-law before turning the gun on himself, police said.

Bhupinder Singh, 57, shot his teen daughter, Jasleen Kaur, and 55-year-old Manjeet Kaur inside his home in the town of Schodack, about 19 kms south of Albany.

"Preliminary investigation has determined that 14-year-old Jasleen Kaur and 55-year-old Manjeet Kaur, both of Castleton on the Hudson, died as a result of gunshot wounds sustained during a domestic incident that occurred at their residence at approximately 9:30 pm on Wednesday," New York State Police said.

A fourth resident, 40-year-old Rashpal Kaur, sustained a gunshot wound to the arm but was able to flee the residence.

She is being treated at Albany Medical Center and her wounds are non-life-threatening, it said.

The wounded woman was taken to Albany Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries - with troopers waiting to interview her.

Neighbour Jim Lundstrom said that he was resting that night when he heard his doorbell ring nonstop, according to the Times Union, a daily newspaper in the area.

"Help me! Help me!" he said he heard someone scream.

When Lundstrom checked outside his window, he saw someone walk away from his home and stumble her way up the street to another house. Then he opened his door.

"There was blood everywhere," Lundstrom said.

