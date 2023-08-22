Indian-Origin Man In Singapore Faces Murder Charges After Fatal Hotel Fight

If convicted of murder, the Indian-origin man will face death penalty (Representational)

A 29-year-old Indian origin man in Singapore was charged with murder on Tuesday, after a fight that broke out in a hotel and entertainment area resulted in the death of a person.

Another six men were charged with rioting with deadly weapons, and a seventh was given a charge of voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon, News Asia channel reported.

Asvain Pachan Pillai Sukumaran is accused of murdering Mohammad Isrrat Mohd Ismail on Sunday at the Concorde Hotel and Shopping Mall, The Straits Times reported.

Mr Asvain appeared in court on Tuesday via a video-link. If convicted of murder, Mr Asvain will face death penalty, the report said.

The six men charged of rioting, if convicted, can be jailed for up to 10 years and caned.

The seventh person, if convicted of voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon, can be jailed for up to seven years, fined or caned, or receive any combination of such punishments.

