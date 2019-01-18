Indian-Origin Man Charged With Murder Of Woman In Singapore: Report

When cops arrived at the scene, the woman was found lying motionless inside a room. (Representational)

A 34-year-old Indian-origin man has been charged with the murder of a woman in Singapore, who was found dead in a rented apartment, according to a media report.

M Krishnan allegedly killed 40-year-old Mallika Begum Rahamansa Abdul Rahman in an apartment in northern housing estate of Woodlands on Wednesday night, according to a court document.

The police said the two knew each other and were allegedly in a relationship. Both had frequent quarrels, an online portal reported.

When the police arrived at the murder scene after receiving a call at 1:34 am on Thursday, Ms Mallika was found lying motionless inside a room. Paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene, the report said.

Though the accused fled the scene, the police managed to apprehend him a few hours later.

Krishnan, who faces death penalty if convicted of murder, was not represented by a lawyer in court today. Bail was granted and he was remanded at the Central Police Division.

The next hearing for the case has been set for January 25.