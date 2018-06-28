Indian-Origin Lawyer To Be Judicial Commissioner Of Singapore's Top Court

Dedar Singh Gill will begin his role as Judicial Commissioner of Singapore's top court on August 1

An Indian-origin leading intellectual property lawyer of Singapore has been appointed as a judicial commissioner of the country's Supreme Court, according to an official statement.



Dedar Singh Gill, 59, has been appointed by President Halimah Yacob as the apex court's judicial commissioner for a period of two years.



Mr Gill will begin his role on August 1 for a period of two years, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said yesterday.



He will be sworn in on August 3.



A graduate of National University of Singapore (1983), Mr. Gill was previously managing director of intellectual property department of the law firm Drew and Napier LLC, where he spent most of his career since graduation.



