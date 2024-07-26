Indian Jailed For Attempting To Engage Minor In Illegal Sexual Activity In US

Indian national Upendra Aduru, 32, has been sentenced in a federal court to 12 years in jail for attempting to entice a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity, a US Attorney said Thursday.

According to information presented to the court, from September 20, 2022, to October 6, 2022, Aduru, an Indian national in the United States on a student visa, communicated via social media with a detective posing as a thirteen-year-old girl.

During the communication, Aduru repeatedly expressed his desire to engage in sexual activity with the purported thirteen-year-old and even sent the undercover detective several images of adult pornography.

Aduru also repeatedly sought to meet with the girl and eventually travelled to a park in Millcreek Township after setting up a meeting with the girl.

He was arrested after his arrival and a search of his phone revealed the social media communications between Aduru and the undercover detective, a media release said.

