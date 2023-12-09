Indian-American Usha Reddi Seeks Re-Election To US Senate

Her term is expected to end by January 2025.

Indian-American Senator Usha Reddi from the 22nd district of Kansas state of the US has submitted her candidacy for another term in the state legislature.

The Democrat, who has held the seat following previous senator Tom Hawk's withdrawal from the legislature in January this year, announced her candidacy on her social media platform X.

"Just filed as a candidate for the Kansas State Senate in the 2024 election! Public service is a significant part of my life, and I am dedicated to continuing to work for the people as your State Senator!" she wrote on X.

Ms Reddi will focus on addressing health care, mental health, public education, safety, equity, jobs, security, economic growth, infrastructure, housing, and childcare, her campaign website said.

"I will continue to work with legislators, experts on issues, and community members to develop and support policies that will assist and empower individuals, families, businesses, and nonprofits," her pitch on the website reads.

A public school teacher, Ms Reddi formerly served a ten-year term on the Manhattan City Commission in Kansas.

She was elected as the Mayor in 2016-2017 and 2020, during which she worked closely with local bodies including Kansas State University, Fort Riley, Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce and others to ensure economic vitality and the well-being of residents.

Ms Reddi's family immigrated from Andhra Pradesh in 1973 and settled in Columbus, Ohio.

She has two bachelor's degrees, one in elementary education from Kansas State and one in developmental psychology from Ohio State University.

She also has a master's degree in educational leadership from Kansas State University.

