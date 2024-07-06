Indian American Congressman Reaffirms Full Support For President Biden

Shri Thanedar represents the 13th Congressional District of Michigan.

Indian American Congressman Shri Thanedar on Friday reaffirmed his full support to the US President Joe Biden on his re-election campaign.

The support from Thanedar, the first term Congressman from the Detroit area of Michigan, gains significance as it is a battleground State.

"A few months ago, I sat 20 feet away from President Biden and listened to him outline his vision for our country for nearly an hour. I've had multiple one-on-one conversations with him where he speaks fondly of Detroit and understands the problems we face. He is the same person we elected in 2020, where he was the most effective leader we've had in modern times," Thanedar said.

Thanedar represents the 13th Congressional District of Michigan. A win here for Biden in Michigan would be crucial for him to win the tough battle against his Republican rival Donald Trump.

Thanedar is the first among five Indian American Congressmen in the House of Representatives to officially support Biden after his subpar performance in the presidential debate in Atlanta last week.

The Congressman pointed out that Biden, in his first term, brought in record infrastructure spending, invested heavily in semiconductors and supply chains with the CHIPS Act, lowered insulin costs, signed into law the first major gun safety act the US has seen in nearly 30 years, among otehr achievements.

"There's still much more to be done, and we need more federal investment, especially in areas like housing. To me, the choice is clear. President Biden will bring more federal dollars to our district, while Trump will just keep giving tax breaks to the rich. I'm fully behind President Biden as he is clearly the best choice for the 13th District," Thanedar said.

Currently there are five Indian American Congressmen in the House of Representatives: Ami Bera, Pramila Jayapal, Ro Khanna, Raja Krishnamoorthi and Shri Thanedar.

Thanedar is the first among them to officially support Biden after his debate debacle in Atlanta last week, which caused his approval ratings to drop and led to increasing calls from within his own party for him to leave the election race.

