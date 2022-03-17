Miss World Runner-Up Shree Saini On Overcoming Facial Burns, Heart Defect

Shree Saini said she had dreamt of participating in Miss World pageant since she was six years old (File)

Shree Saini became the first runner-up at the Miss World 2021 pageant this year. The Indian-American, who represented the United States, has shared a heartfelt note on overcoming facial burns and heart defect. She said that her triumph could encourage and inspire people to defeat their daily challenges.

Shree Saini, 26, added that she was representing not just herself but also "333 million Americans, billions of Indian immigrants" at the global event.

Hailing from Ludhiana in Punjab, her family moved to the US when she was just 5 years old. By 12, she had a permanent pacemaker implanted after she was diagnosed with a rare heart condition. She also had a serious accident that left her with facial burns, but Ms Saini did not allow these troubles to hold her back from realising her potential.

"I hope my story of overcoming facial burns and heart defect, can encourage people to overcome their daily challenges," she said in an Instagram post, just before the grand finale of the Miss World pageant.

Shree Saini added that she had dreamt of participating in the event since she was just six years old. "When I was just 6, I dressed up as Miss World because I saw Miss World as a superhero, a woman who serves with her loving heart. This has been my deepest desire since I was young," she added.

Referring to the car accident a few years ago when she was in university, Ms Saini said it left her face with bleeding wounds. "I no longer had my face. I couldn't even recognise myself. I couldn't even cry because my tears would burn as they would pass down my wounds. It was the most excruciating pain I had ever endured."

Ms Saini said that she was lucky to have survived the crash and she used that event as an "anchor thought" to rise up. The beauty queen said having a purpose to serve gave her strength in difficult times. And, now, she wants to encourage people to "see their light and to be the light".

"I have known hardships and I understand that being alive is itself a privilege," she added in another post.

Poland's Karolina Bielawska won the Miss World title.