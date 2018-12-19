Hyderabad Man Dead In Saudi Arabia, Family Reaches Out To Sushma Swaraj

The family has requested Sushma Swaraj to repatriate Kasim's body in order to perform his final rites.

The family of a man from Hyderabad who died in Saudi Arabia early in December has urged External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to help in the repatriation of his body. The family of Syed Farooq Kasim, who died on December 2, also suspects a foul play in his death.

"He spoke to us last on December 2, and unfortunately died after two hours and we got to know about the incident on December 3 by his colleague. My father's employer is claiming that he died due to heart attack, but we are confused about how he died," Syed Ibrahim Sheybaz, Kasim's son, told news agency ANI.

Mr Sheybaz has also reached out to the Indian Embassy in Riyadh. "They (Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia) said they are waiting for local authorities to give the report," he said.

The family also alleged that even 17 days since Kasim's death, Saudi authorities are yet to respond on the investigation.

Kasim, who used to work with a transport agency in Saudi Arabia for the last six years, kept constant touch with his family, Mr Sheybaz said.

Mr Sheybaz has requested Ms Swaraj to help the family in repatriating Kasim's body so that they can perform his final rites soon.