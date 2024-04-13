FBI Announces Rs 2.1 Crore Reward On Indian Man Who Killed Wife In US

Chetanbhai Patel is accused of killing his wife, Palak, while they worked at a Dunkin' Donuts.

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has announced a reward of up to ₹2.1 crore for any information that could lead to the arrest of Bhadreshkumar Chetanbhai Patel. He is a fugitive on the FBI's ten most wanted list.

“The #FBI offers a reward of up to $250,000 for info leading to the arrest of Ten Most Wanted Fugitive Bhadreshkumar Chetanbhai Patel, wanted for allegedly killing his wife while they were working at a doughnut shop in Hanover, Maryland, on April 12, 2015,” their official notice read.

The #FBI offers a reward of up to $250,000 for info leading to the arrest of Ten Most Wanted Fugitive Bhadreshkumar Chetanbhai Patel, wanted for allegedly killing his wife while they were working at a donut shop in Hanover, Maryland, on April 12, 2015: https://t.co/tCZ0Fde7WQpic.twitter.com/GGLK4dBLhA — FBI Most Wanted (@FBIMostWanted) April 12, 2024

Chetanbhai Patel is accused of killing his wife, Palak, while they worked at a Dunkin' Donuts in Hanover, Maryland, in 2015. He allegedly attacked her in the shop's backroom with a kitchen knife, giving her multiple stab wounds. The incident happened in the night shift in the presence of customers and was captured on CCTV. The footage showed him, then 24, and his wife heading to the kitchen area before disappearing from view.

He is now facing serious charges including first degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and dangerous weapon with intent to injure. An arrest warrant was issued in April 2015 after which he fled to evade prosecution.

Gordon B Johnson, the Special Agent in Charge of the FBI's Baltimore Field Office, said in a statement at the time, “The extremely violent nature of the crimes allegedly committed by Bhadreshkumar Patel earned him a place on the FBI's Top Ten List.”

"The ongoing efforts of our investigators, coupled with the public's assistance, will lead to the capture of Bhadreshkumar Patel. We will never forget, and will not rest until he is located, captured and brought to justice,” the official had said.