'Dear Mr Pichai, Email Received': Google CEO Recalls Old Mail From Father

Google was officially launched on September 4, 1998.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has written a blog as the company celebrates 25 years. Recalling the journey, Mr Pichai said he waited for two days for a response from his father in India to his email that he sent from the United States. He was talking about the time when he was studying in the US and got to know that his father got his first email address.

"I was really excited to have a faster (and cheaper) way to communicate with him, so I sent a message. And then I waited... and waited. It was two full days before I got this reply: "Dear Mr Pichai, email received. All is well"," Mr Pichai said in the blog.

When Mr Pichai asked his father why it took him so long to reply to his mail, he told him that a colleague had to bring up the email on their office computer, print it out, and then deliver it to him.

"My dad dictated a response, which the guy wrote down and eventually typed up to send back to me," the Google CEO wrote in the blog.

Talking about the leap technology has taken, Mr Pichai said he sees his son exchange photos and messages with his friends "faster than the time it would take me just to pull out my phone".

Google was started as a research project by Larry Page and Sergey Brin when they were both doctoral students at Stanford University in the late 1990s.

It was officially launched on September 4, 1998, and started ranking websites based on the number of other websites that linked to them, which the duo called PageRank.

As of last month, Google had a global market share of about 92 per cent.