Indian Stuck At Japan's Diamond Princess Ship Thanks Singer Arijit Singh

Amid the dreaded coronavirus infection and fear due to many positive cases of COVID-19 among the people stuck at Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan, one of the crew members Binay Kumar Sarkar tries to lighten the atmosphere by posting a heart warming video on his Facebook timeline.

Binay Kumar Sarkar, who is one of the 138 Indians stuck in the cruise ship stranded at Japan's Yokohama, sings an Arijit Singh number in the video "Chal Ghar Chalen Mere Humdum" from latest Indian film Malang.

Before he sang, he gave very optimistic message to the viewers. "You will get bored by seeing my (worried) face continuously on social media. There should be some hope for life around us especially during such times (coronavirus fear). We don't know if we are going back home or not. My friend is shooting this video on the ship. I have been stuck in this profession (being a crew member on a cruise ship) but my friend is on the ship for the first time. Our families are really scared. We should remain happy and calm in such situations. I want to thank Arijit Singh for singing many songs that bring hope and happiness in such situations. I want to say to the people that we should move forward in life by solving our problems, no matter how bad the circumstances are. That's what life is all about."

He also wrote on his timeline "Kuchh entertainment kar rahe hain sab Dost milke...feeling better..." (all friends are doing some entertainment...feeling better...).

Binay Kumar Sarkar works at Bermuda Government Ship company as a seaman. It has been just two years that he got married on April 20, 2018, according to his bio on the social media. He lives in West Bengal.

Binay Kumar Sarkar besides other Indians, who embarked the ship, has been continuously sending SOS to the Indian government since the Ship has been stranded in Japan.

Earlier on February 10, he had posted a video on his Facebook timeline and said, "Today 66 more people are infected with coronavirus... Day by day the number of infected people is increasing... Request Indian government to rescue us from the ship."

Meanwhile, the Indian embassy in Japan on Tuesday had tweeted, "Till 1800 (JST) today, no new #COVID-19 positive cases confirmed on #DiamondPrincess since yesterday. All six Indian crew members already receiving treatment for COVID-19 are responding well to the treatment and their conditions are improving."

Many SOSs have been floating on different social media platforms to seek help in the wake of coronavirus infection.