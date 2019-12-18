Community Leaders In Houston Seek Permanent Memorial To Honour Sikh Cop

Sikh police officer Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal was shot multiple times in Texas

Community leaders in Houston are working towards establishing a permanent memorial to honour the Indian-American police officer Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal, who was shot dead on duty during a traffic stop.

Harris County Commissioners Court on Tuesday recommended naming a section of the Sam Houston Tollway after Dhaliwal.

The court members unanimously approved the request made by Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia to rename the section of the roadway between Texas 249 and US 290 as the Deputy Sandeep S Dhaliwal Memorial Tollway.

However, such a request would have to be approved by the Texas Department of Transportation, which will review and provide final approval to the resolution.

Welcoming the recommendation, Indo-American Chamber of Commerce Greater Houston (IACCGH) founding secretary Jagdip Ahluwalia and its president Swapan Dhairyawan told PTI that this will be a fitting memorial for honouring the Indian-American hero.

Dhaliwal, 42, was the first Sikh sheriff's deputy in Harris County with a population of over 10,000 Sikhs. He made national headlines when he was allowed to grow a beard and wear a turban on the job.

He was gunned down in September in the town of Cypress after pulling over a vehicle for running a stop sign.

In October, Garcia had also proposed to rename the downtown Houston criminal courthouse after Dhaliwal. However, the idea was opposed by a group of lawyers who argued that naming a criminal justice building after a killed police officer could inappropriately prejudice jurors in cases involving police.

Lacking support from his colleagues, Garcia had withdrawn the proposal.

Earlier this month, Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher introduced a legislation in the US Congress to name a post office in Houston after Dhaliwal.