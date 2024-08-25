Andhra Woman Swept Away In Malaysia Sewage Drain After Footpath Collapses

The woman was swept into the underground sewer (Representational)

A 45-year-old woman from Andhra Pradesh has gone missing in Malaysia's capital Kuala Lumpur after being swept away into a sewage drain after the footpath she was walking on collapsed suddenly.

The woman, identified as Vijayalakshmi from Chittoor district's Animiganipalle village, was reportedly walking along a footpath when the ground collapsed. While her husband and son managed to escape the collapse, she was swept into the underground sewer.

Rescue operations were launched immediately by the civic authorities in Kuala Lumpur and are ongoing. Despite their efforts, there was no sign of Vijayalakshmi as of Saturday evening.

Vijayalakshmi was known for frequently travelling to Malaysia and Singapore as part of her business.

In response to the incident, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials from the Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu (APNRT) Society to ensure that the search operations are conducted effectively.

The Chief Minister, along with Minister for Human Resource Development (HRD) Nara Lokesh, has been closely monitoring the situation.