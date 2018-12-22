Indian Girl In UAE, Trolled Online, Planned To Livestream Her Suicide

Police said they calmed the girl and told her they were there to help her (Representational)

A 20-year-old Indian girl in Sharjah, upset over comments mocking her picture on social media, planned to commit suicide and livestream it, but was saved in time by the police.

According to a Khaleej Times report on Saturday, the cyber crime patrols of the Dubai Police notified their counterparts in Sharjah about a message circulating in the social media wherein a girl had declared that she would commit suicide and make a live video of it during midnight on Friday.

Police officials said that the girl, who was not named, was severely depressed after being trolled and cyber bullied on social media that drove her on the brink of suicide.

The Sharjah Police swung into action to save the girl. It managed to identify the source and location from where the message was sent. The police officers and patrols department reached the girl's flat in Sharjah's Al Nahda area. They told the girl's father about her plans to kill herself.

When they entered the girl's room, she was apparently preparing herself to end her life, the report said. The police said they calmed her down and told her they were there to help her.

The girl was later given psychological support and counselling.