7 Indians, Pakistani Killed In Dubai Accident: Report

Seven Indians and a Pakistani national were killed when the minibus they were in collided with a lorry today, the media reported.

The accident took place at 4.54 a.m. on Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road in the direction of Sharjah, before the Mirdif City Centre Exit, when the 14-seater minibus collided with the lorry that was stationary on the side of the road, the Khaleej Times reported.

Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, director of Dubai Police Traffic Department, said: "The minibus crashed into the back of a halted truck on the right road shoulder. The minibus was trapped under the truck."

The bodies of eight people -- seven passengers and the driver of the minibus -- were shifted to the mortuary in Rashid Hospital, social worker Nasir Vadanappalli told Gulf News. Six people were injured in the accident.

The bus was carrying 13 passengers and the driver.

"The police haven't still revealed the named and details of the victims, but according to them, there are Pakistanis and Indians involved in the accident. We hope all details will be revealed soon," said Vadanappalli.

He said that the eight dead included seven Indians and one Pakistani. Among the injured, only one is from Bangaldesh, the remaining are also from India, according to the report.

Colonel Faisal Al Qasim, director of Security Media at Dubai Police, said investigations were being carried out to determine the exact cause of the accident.

