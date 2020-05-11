54-Year-Old Indian Dentist Dies Of Coronavirus In Kuwait

The 54-year-old doctor was living in Kuwait for almost 15 years

An Indian doctor in Kuwait, who worked as an endodontist at the Kuwait Oil Company, died from the novel coronavirus infection, the company said in an Instagram post on Sunday. He is the country's second medical professional to die due to COVID-19, according to a media report.

Dr Vasudeva Rao, 54, died on Saturday in Jaber hospital where he was undergoing treatment for coronavirus infection, Kuwait Oil Company, a subsidiary of the government-owned Kuwait Petroleum Corporation, said in the post. Dr Rao has been living in Kuwait for the last 15 years.

Dr Rao was a member of Indian Dentists' Alliance in Kuwait, an organisation of Indian dental professionals in Kuwait. The organisation has condoled his death.

On Friday, Egyptian ENT specialist Tareq Hussain Mokheimer died of COVID-19, becoming Kuwait's first such medical fatality, the Gulf News reported.

Dr Mokheimer, 62, had worked in Kuwait for over 20 years.

171 Indians arrived in Chennai from Kuwait on Sunday as part of the government's Vande Bharat Mission to bring home Indian nationals stranded in various countries.

Kuwait has reported 58 deaths and 8,688 infections due to the novel coronavirus.

Globally, the death count due to COVID-19 has gone up to 2,82,727 with over four million infections reported so far, according to Johns Hopkins University report.