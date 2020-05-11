54-Year-Old Indian Dentist Dies Of Coronavirus In Kuwait

An Indian doctor in Kuwait, who worked as an endodontist at the Kuwait Oil Company, died from the novel coronavirus infection, the company said in an Instagram post on Sunday. He is the country's second medical professional to die due to COVID-19, according to a media report.
Dr Vasudeva Rao, 54, died on Saturday in Jaber hospital where he was undergoing treatment for coronavirus infection, Kuwait Oil Company, a subsidiary of the government-owned Kuwait Petroleum Corporation, said in the post. Dr Rao has been living in Kuwait for the last 15 years.
Dr Rao was a member of Indian Dentists' Alliance in Kuwait, an organisation of Indian dental professionals in Kuwait. The organisation has condoled his death.
ببالغ الحزن واﻷسى، تنعي شركة نفط الكويت د. بيفارا فاسوديفا راو، أخصائي طب الأسنان بمستشفى الأحمدي، والذي توفاه الله وهو يرقد في العناية الفائقة بمستشفى جابر متأثرا بإصابته بفيروس كورونا المستجد "كوفيد - ١٩" وذلك نتيجة لمخالطته أحد المصابين خارج العمل. وتتقدم الشركة بأحر التعازي وصادق المواساة إلى أفراد أسرته الكريمة. With a lot of sadness, Kuwait Oil Company mourns the death of Dr Bevara Vasudeva Rao, the Dental Surgeon in Ahmadi Hospital, who has passed away while in intensive care at Jaber Hospital after suffering Coronavirus "Covid-19" infection as a result of being in contact with an infected person outside the workplace . In this regard, the Company would like to extend its deepest condolences to his family.
On Friday, Egyptian ENT specialist Tareq Hussain Mokheimer died of COVID-19, becoming Kuwait's first such medical fatality, the Gulf News reported.
Dr Mokheimer, 62, had worked in Kuwait for over 20 years.
171 Indians arrived in Chennai from Kuwait on Sunday as part of the government's Vande Bharat Mission to bring home Indian nationals stranded in various countries.
Kuwait has reported 58 deaths and 8,688 infections due to the novel coronavirus.
Globally, the death count due to COVID-19 has gone up to 2,82,727 with over four million infections reported so far, according to Johns Hopkins University report.