3 Indians Among 8 Arrested For Illegal Gambling On Euro Cup 2020

Eight people, including three Indian nationals, were arrested here on Tuesday on charges of illegal online betting on Euro Cup 2020 and other international tournaments, the police said.

They were arrested from Indrachowk, Newroad, Chhetrapati, Maru Tole and Gaurighat areas and huge amount of cash and mobile phones used in betting were recovered from their possession.

The Indian nationals have been identified as 46-year-old Ashok Kumar Gupta, a resident of Raxaul town in Bihar's East Champaran district; 49-year-old Rajesh Kumar Agrawal, a resident of Bivarani town in Haryana; and 33-year-old Suchit Dalmiya, resident of Surajgadh town in Rajsthan. The five other arrested are Nepalese nationals, police said.

The arrested were involved in illegal online gambling of the ongoing Euro Cup 2020 and other international games, they said.

