3 Indian-Origin CEOs Among Business Leaders Who Dined With Trump At Davos

They included Vas Narasimhan from Novartis, Rajeev Suri from Nokia and Punit Renjen from Deloitte.
Vas Narasimhan was named Novartis CEO in September 2017. Singaporean citizen Rajeev Suri is now based in Finland. He is a student of Manipal Institute of Technology. Rohtak-born Punit Renjen has been CEO of Deloitt since June 2015.
Donald Trump, in all, had invited 15 top European CEOs to discuss business and encourage them to invest in the US as part of his efforts to strengthen the American economy.
The American delegation was attended by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielson, National Security Advisor H R McMaster and Dire of the National Economic Council Gary Cohen.