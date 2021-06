The Zydus Cadila shot will be the first DNA vaccine for COVID-19.

A new coronavirus vaccine developed by Indian pharmaceutical company Zydus Cadila will be available soon for the young between 12-18, the central government said in an affidavit to the Supreme Court on Friday.

Filed in response to the Supreme Court's pointed questions about the vaccination drive, the centre also briefed the court about its plans to vaccinate all adults in the country by the end of the year.