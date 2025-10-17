Zubeen Garg's Bandmate And Co-Singer Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody

Two of the seven suspects in the death case of Assam's cultural icon and singer Zubeen Garg have been sent to 14-day judicial custody.

The two are band member Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and co-singer Amrit Parva Mahana.

They were produced before the chief judicial magistrate court in Guwahati after their 14-day remand to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) ended.

They are likely to be moved to a district jail in Assam, though the exact location has not been disclosed.

"After completion of 14 days of police custody, the two accused were produced before the court. The court ordered them to be sent to judicial custody for 14 days. However, no specific direction has been given regarding which jail they will be kept in," the government lawyer Pradip Kuwar told reporters.

"The investigation officer has been given the discretion to decide a suitable place for their judicial custody," the lawyer said.

Earlier today, the Singapore police said they "do not suspect any foul play", adding that the investigation is still underway. They asked people not to spread "unverified information" over the singer's death.

"The Singapore Police Force (SPF) is aware of speculation and false information circulating online regarding the circumstances of Mr Zubeen Garg's death. The case is currently being investigated by the SPF, in accordance with Singapore's Coroners Act 2010. Based on preliminary investigations, the SPF does not suspect foul play," the statement read.

According to the Singapore police, the completion of the investigation may take up to another three months.

"The findings will be submitted to the State Coroner in Singapore, who will then determine whether to hold a Coroner's Inquiry ("CI"). A CI is a fact finding process led by a Coroner, who is a Judicial Officer of the Courts, to establish the cause and circumstances of death. Its findings will be made public upon conclusion. Despite the fact that SPF is still in the midst of its investigations, on October 1, it extended a copy of the autopsy report of the late Mr Garg, and SPF's preliminary findings, to the High Commission of India upon their request," it said.

The police said they are "committed to conducting a thorough and professional investigation into the case" - which takes time.

"We seek the patience and understanding of the parties involved. Meanwhile, we urge the public not to speculate and spread unverified information," they said.

The 52-year-old singer had gone for a swim in the sea in Singapore on September 19 when he was found dead - floating face down in the water. He was in Singapore to attend the three-day North East India Festival that was scheduled to begin on September 20. It was, however, cancelled after the singer's death.

Zubeen Garg's manager Siddhartha Sharma and the North East India Festival (NEIF) chief organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta are among those who have been arrested in the case.