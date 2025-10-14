Zubeen Garg Death Probe: 2 Key Witnesses From Singapore Appear Before Assam CID

Two more Assamese expats, who were present at the yacht party in Singapore during the final moments of legendary singer Zubeen Garg on September 19, appeared before the Assam Police's Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Tuesday.

Speaking to media persons, CID Special DGP Munna Prasad Gupta said, "Today, Abhimanyu Talukdar and Tanmoy Phukan have come from Singapore and are appearing before the CID. Their interrogation is on and statements are being recorded".

"So far, seven Assamese NRIs living in the Southeast Asian nation have deposed before the investigating agency here, with four more, who have been issued summonses by the CID, yet to appear," Gupta said.

Tanmoy Phukan is an acquaintance of Zubeen Garg, while Abhimanyu Talukdar is the president of the Assam Association of Singapore.

Seven Assamese NRIs have provided statements to the SIT. Earlier this week, Rupkamal Kalita, Jalongsat Narjari, Parikshit Sharma, and Siddharth Bora had appeared before investigators, with three NRIs subsequently giving testimony at the CJM court following SIT questioning. In the afternoon on October 13, Assamese NRI Bhaskarjyoti Dutta also reached the SIT office.

The CID had issued summonses to all 11 expats present at the yacht at the time of the incident, with only Kalita responding to the first notice. Summonses were reissued to the remaining 10 for a second time last week.

The SIT, which has arrested North East India festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, Zubeen's manager Siddharth Sharma, drummer Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and co-singer Amritprabha Mahanta, continued questioning and recording statements of different people.